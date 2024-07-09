gary Lineker BBC ITV FGXGetty Images/Goal/@markpougatch Instagram
'Pick on the little guy!' - England legend Gary Lineker reacts to Micah Richards 'smashing' Mark Pougatch during BBC vs ITV game that had crazy 16-14 scoreline

Gary Lineker accused Micah Richards of "picking on the little guy" after the ex-defender admitted to "smashing" Mark Pougatch in a BBC vs ITV game.

  • BBC and ITV pundits played a friendly match
  • It ended 16-14 in favour of ITV
  • Roy Keane, Gary Neville and several others participated
