'I'm one of the happiest people in the world!' – Lisandro Martinez opens up on emotional Old Trafford milestone

Lisandro Martinez experienced a landmark night at Old Trafford as Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a commanding 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah. Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, and Benjamin Sesko established a comfortable lead before the Argentine center-back struck in the second half.

Having previously scored all three of his Manchester United goals away from home—at Arsenal, Liverpool, and Fulham—Martinez finally broke his home duck in M16.

The victory also secured United's first clean sheet of the campaign across all competitions.