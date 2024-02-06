Lip reader claims Kyle Walker threatened to 'knock out' Neal Maupay after taunts about his children as Man City's win at Brentford is overshadowed by ugly confrontation

Lip reader claims Kyle Walker threatened to 'knock out' Neal Maupay after taunts about his children as Man City's win at Brentford is overshadowed by ugly confrontationRitabrata BanerjeeGettyManchester CityKyle WalkerNeal MaupayBrentford vs Manchester CityBrentfordPremier LeagueA lip reader has claimed Kyle Walker threatened to "knock out" Neal Maupay after taunts about his children during Manchester City's win at Brentford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLip reader claimed Walker threatened MaupayMaupay allegedly taunted WalkerWalker recently separated from his wife