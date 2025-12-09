'Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep' - Departing Monterrey star Sergio Ramos fires back at Toluca after Rayados’ playoff exit

Ramos could not avoid the spotlight after Monterrey’s elimination, and his reaction quickly ignited social media. The veteran defender scored Rayados’ only goal in Toluca, and as soon as the ball hit the net, he brought a finger to his lips, signaling the Nemesio Díez crowd to be quiet -despite the fact Monterrey was still trailing 3-1 and already on its way out of the Apertura 2025.

Toluca wasted no time firing back. Once the final whistle confirmed their place in the Liga MX Final, the club’s social media account mocked Ramos with the message: “Silence, the ‘Pandilla’ is already resting.”

The post immediately went viral and triggered a wave of reactions - including one from Ramos himself.