‘A massive boost’ - Lionesses star Keira Walsh buzzing to have ‘best friend’ Leah Williamson back in England set-up after lengthy absence through injury
Keira Walsh says it is a "massive boost" to have "best friend" Leah Williamson back with England after her year away from the squad through injury.
- Williamson recalled to Lionesses squad by Wiegman
- Walsh can't wait to reunite with her on the pitch
- England set to play Euro 2025 qualifying matches