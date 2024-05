Lionesses star Georgia Stanway makes vow to Bayern Munich fans after losing out in DFB Pokal final to Wolfsburg Georgia StanwayBayern MunichVfL WolfsburgWomen's footballBundesliga

Bayern Munich Frauen star Georgia Stanway vowed to wrestle the DFB Pokal cup from Wolfsburg next season after a 2-0 final loss to their German rivals.