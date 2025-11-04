Lionesses vs Spain AGAIN! England handed nightmare draw in 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying

Qualifying for the Women's World Cup in Europe is now done in a format similar to the Women's Nations League and it determines the composition of the next edition of the latter competition as well, which will also be played in 2027. Rankings from the Nations League decided seedings for World Cup qualifying, placing nations in League A, B or C.

There will be either 11 or 12 European representatives at the 2027 Women's World Cup. The winners of the four groups in League A will qualify automatically for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Teams that finish second, third and fourth in those groups will progress to the play-offs. In League B, placing first, second or third in the group secures a spot in the play-offs, while the six group winners and two best runners-up in the groups in League C will also make it to the play-off stage.

That process will pave the way for seven more nations to qualify for the World Cup and confirm the identity of the European representative in the intercontinental play-offs, scheduled for February 2027.