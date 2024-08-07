Mary Earps Ella TooneGetty
Harry Sherlock

Lionesses No.1 Mary Earps explains why she 'clashed a lot' with Ella Toone at Man Utd & doubles down on main reason for PSG transfer

England No.1 Mary Earps has explained why she and Ella Toone used to "clash" at Manchester United.

  • Goalkeeper and attacking midfielder bonded
  • Intense relationship led to arguments
  • Earps now taking on new challenge at PSG
