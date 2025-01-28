Mary Earps ParisPlayStation
Lionesses star Mary Earps picks the best women's and men's goalkeepers in the world as PSG No.1 attends football-basketball crossover court event in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain and England star Mary Earps has given her take on who the best women's and men's goalkeepers in the world are.

  • Earps attends football-basketball crossover event
  • PSG star asked about best keepers in the world
  • Chooses top stoppers in men's & women's game
