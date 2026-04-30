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Lionesses star Leah Williamson signs new contract with Arsenal
A lifetime in North London
The 29-year-old defender has been with the club for 20 years, rising through the youth ranks to become the de facto face of the women's team and a vital part of their defensive setup. Since making her debut, Williamson has amassed 282 appearances for the club and chipped in with 17 goals. Her decision to stay ensures that the club retains one of its most experienced leaders, with the centre-back currently serving as vice-captain under Kim Little. Having joined as a child, her journey continues at the only club she has ever called home. The club expressed their delight at the news in an official statement, saying: "Everyone at the club looks forward to Leah's continued leadership and performances here at Arsenal."
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Overcoming injury frustrations
The contract news comes at the end of what has been a challenging individual campaign for the England international. Williamson's season has been severely hampered by injury after she missed the first half of the campaign with a knee problem sustained during Euro 2025. Consequently, she has been limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions so far this term.
Despite the setbacks, she has returned to fitness at the perfect time for Jonas Eidevall's side. The defender played her first 90 minutes in the Women's Super League in January and recently started in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. She followed that up by scoring off the bench in Tuesday's 7-0 demolition of Leicester City.
A decorated career continues
Williamson’s trophy cabinet reflects her importance to the Arsenal project over the last 12 years. During her tenure, she has won one Women's Super League title, four League Cups, two FA Cups, and one FIFA Women's Champions Cup. Most notably, she lifted the Champions League trophy alongside Kim Little last season.
Her success is not limited to the domestic stage, as she has become a national icon with the Lionesses. Williamson led the England team to back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. She has earned 67 caps for her country to date, scoring five times, and remains the primary leader for the national side when fit.
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Securing the future of Arsenal's core
The news of Williamson’s extension is part of a wider strategy by the Arsenal hierarchy to secure the core of their squad. On Tuesday, the club also extended the contract of defender Steph Catley, ensuring stability in the backline. This follows recent renewals for other key senior figures in the dressing room. Striker Stina Blackstenius renewed her deal last week, while club captain Kim Little has also signed on for an additional year.