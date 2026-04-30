Lionesses star Leah Williamson signs new contract with Arsenal

The contract news comes at the end of what has been a challenging individual campaign for the England international. Williamson's season has been severely hampered by injury after she missed the first half of the campaign with a knee problem sustained during Euro 2025. Consequently, she has been limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Despite the setbacks, she has returned to fitness at the perfect time for Jonas Eidevall's side. The defender played her first 90 minutes in the Women's Super League in January and recently started in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. She followed that up by scoring off the bench in Tuesday's 7-0 demolition of Leicester City.