Lionesses Lauren James, Lauren Hemp & Niamh Charles among six nominees for PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award as Chelsea & Man City dominate shortlist

After fighting to the final day for the Women's Super League title, Chelsea and Man City players will now battle it out for this individual accolade

A new name will be etched onto the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award this month, with Lionesses Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Niamh Charles among the nominees looking to win the prestigious accolade for the first time. The six-woman shortlist is dominated by Chelsea and Manchester City, after the pair gave us a thrilling title 2023-24 Women's Super League title race that went down to the final day.

The PFA Awards are a fixture of the English football calendar and have been for some 50 years, with the likes of Rachel Daly, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Bethany England and Vivianne Miedema among the previous recent winners of the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year accolade.

However, none of the players in the running this year have ever got their hands on the prestigious trophy, with Chelsea stars James and Charles joined by fellow Blue Erin Cuthbert, while Yui Hasegawa and Khadija Shaw represent Man City on the shortlist, alongside Hemp.

Ahead of the winner being revealed on August 20, find out more about each nominee below...