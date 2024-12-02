More attacking injuries for the Lionesses! Man City star Chloe Kelly & Brighton's Fran Kirby pull out of England squad ahead of Switzerland clash
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has ruled both Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby out of England's clash with Switzerland on Tuesday, their last game of 2024.
- Kelly and Kirby ruled out of England vs Switzerland
- Lionesses already without Hemp, James and Toone
- Attack takes further hit before final game of 2024