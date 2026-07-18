'He's the best ever!' - Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on Argentina 'legend' Lionel Messi as 39-year-old icon prepares for World Cup final showdown with Spain

Scaloni praise Messi's extraordinary career and stressed that supporters should enjoy watching him while they still can. The Argentina boss believes the captain's longevity and consistency make his achievements even more remarkable.

"He has made history. He is a legend," Scaloni told reporters. "It fills me with pride because he is the best player in the history of football. To have been able to get to a final in the way that he has in this moment, at the age of 39, I think it is incredible.

"That is why I said we should enjoy having him, because look at what happened with Diego [Maradona] and how we ended up missing him. We still have Leo and we should appreciate that. He is the historic figure and the legend, as are all these players who have given us these marvellous years."