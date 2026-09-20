'We'll try, whether we're here or not!' – Lionel Scaloni drops major hint on Argentina future

Lionel Scaloni has spoken publicly for the first time about his future as head coach of the Argentina national team. Ahead of an international window featuring three friendlies and a farewell appearance for Lionel Messi, the Pujato-native addressed his long-term continuity at the helm.

Having led La Albiceleste through a remarkably successful eight-year cycle, Scaloni stopped short of explicit confirmation but strongly suggested he will remain.

His comments open the door for a extended tenure focused on guiding the squad through its next competitive evolution.



