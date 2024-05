This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X 'Lionel Missing'! Frustrated fans alter Messi shirts after seeing Inter Miami superstar ruled out of MLS clash with Vancouver Whitecaps that shifted 50,000 tickets Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFVancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CFVancouver Whitecaps Frustrated fans in Canada have taken to altering Messi shirts to "Lionel Missing" after seeing the Inter Miami superstar sit out a trip to Vancouver. Argentine sat out trip to Canada

Locals left disappointed

Workload being managed carefully