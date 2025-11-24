Lionel Messi's forgotten World Cup-winning Argentina team-mate returns to action for second-tier club after two-year doping ban

At the time of his suspension, Gomez had shown frustration as he felt he was harshly punished. The World Cup winner told Corta: "You take cocaine, smoke a joint, and you get six months. I got two years for taking my son's cough syrup. Who gets that in their head? But hey, I got it and here I am, still going strong. Yes, I was really angry, really furious. I had a hard time watching football at first; I turned off the television. For me, football was dead. I isolated myself and started working with a psychologist because it was a cycle I couldn't get out of."

The Argentine also reflected on the emotional toll of being sidelined right after the greatest triumph of his career, lifting the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina: "The first few months were tough because I didn't understand why this was happening to me, at the peak of my career, after having won a World Cup. But life sometimes gives you these surprises and blows. It kept me going, like: 'Why do they have to retire me from football like this if I don't want to and it's not my time?' Why should two or three people in suits and ties, who've never played sports, decide when I should retire?"