'Lionel Messi doesn't upset his team-mates' - Cristiano Ronaldo an 'accident waiting to happen' for Portugal in World Cup knockout stages, says England legend

Former England international Barnes believes Portugal have a significant problem with Ronaldo. The national team advanced to the knockout stages in second place with five points behind Colombia, with their captain managing just two goals in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Speaking in an interview provided by Betfred, the pundit suggested that the forward's immense self-belief could disrupt squad harmony. Barnes said: "I’m looking at those Portugal players and man for man, they’re incredible footballers. Bruno Fernandes can create problems for the opposition and he believes he’s the most important player, but so does Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s a problem that the manager will have to overcome."