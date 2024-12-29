This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fafa Picault Vancouver Whitecaps 2024IMGAN
Jacob Schneider

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly sign MLS free agent and former U.S. international Fafa Picault

Inter Miami CFUSAAustin FCTransfersVancouver WhitecapsL. MessiMajor League Soccer

Picault will reportedly head to South Beach in 2025 after his contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps expired

