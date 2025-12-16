Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi & Robert Lewandowski to unite in MLS?! Inter Miami working to find a house for Barcelona striker ahead of stunning 2026 transfer swoop
Another iconic No.9: Inter Miami could replace Suarez
The veteran frontman is currently on the books of La Liga giants Barcelona. His contract there will, however, expire in the summer of 2026. He will be free to speak with suitors outside of Catalunya from January.
Inter Miami are expected to make a move, with the potential there for them to land another iconic No.9. Another ex-Barca superstar, Luis Suarez, is yet to decide whether he will be back for more next season.
Messi contract: Argentine GOAT signed new three-year deal
Messi has committed to a new three-year deal, taking him through 2028. He has seen a couple of familiar faces head into retirement, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba deciding that the time has come for them to hang up their distinguished boots.
They bowed out in style after helping the Herons to a historic MLS Cup final victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. That success allowed Messi to get his hands on trophy No.47 and enhance his standing as the most decorated player in history.
Inter Miami are working hard to ensure that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has enough talent around him to go back-to-back on the MLS Cup front next season. There is one Designated Player spot to be filled in South Florida, alongside Messi and his fellow World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.
Free agent: Lewandowski seeing Barcelona deal run down
According to Polish journalist Marek Jozwiak, Inter Miami have already started house hunting for Lewandowski. They believe there is every chance of the 37-year-old heading to the United States next summer - potentially after gracing another World Cup.
Lewandowski is expected to seek out a new challenge in 2026 after slipping behind Ferran Torres in the pecking order at Barca this season. He hit 42 goals last term, but is now being asked to fill a support role.
He has found the target on eight occasions through 17 appearances, while also registering an assist. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich forward has shown that he still has the appetite for success and the physical qualities that make him a handful for any defender.
Inter Miami are ready to embrace that skill set, while pairing it with Messi’s. The Herons are all in when it comes to Lewandowski, with Jozwiak's report stating how they are now waiting on a decision from the Poland international.
Lewandowski has previously said when asked about his expiring contract and whether he could leave Europe for America or the Saudi Pro League: “I don’t know if I will be in Barcelona or somewhere else. I will decide my future soon. The decision won’t depend only on sporting factors, but also on emotional ones.”
Marquee additions: Lewandowski could chase American dream in MLS
Terry Phelan, a man that spent time in the U.S. with Charleston Battery in his playing days, told GOAL recently when asked about more big names heading to the States: “I think MLS is healthy. Look at the numbers, if you look at the attendances, it’s healthy. They have got the World Cup coming next year. I think it’s in a healthy state.
“There will always be one or two stars. You might get a Lewandowski over there, coming to the end of his career. There are still those players about at the end of their careers that might go over there - like [Luis] Suarez has gone over there at the end of his career. You will always pick somebody up like that who will regenerate and excite the fan base.”
Inter Miami have already wrapped up a deal for ex-Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon, with the 29-year-old Spaniard ready to take over from fellow countryman Alba at left-back. They will be looking to complete more business over the winter, with collective sights being locked on the pursuit of Lewandowski.
