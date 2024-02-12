‘Lionel Messi at the Olympics would be a dream’ – Thiago Almada prepared to hand captain’s armband to Inter Miami superstar if he joins Paris 2024 gold medal bid

‘Lionel Messi at the Olympics would be a dream’ – Thiago Almada prepared to hand captain’s armband to Inter Miami superstar if he joins Paris 2024 gold medal bidChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFThiago AlmadaArgentinaSummer OlympicsLionel Messi has been offered Argentina’s captaincy at the 2024 Olympics, with Thiago Almada saying it would be “a dream” to have the GOAT on board.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAll-time great tasted victory back in 2008Could return to French capital as overage playerIs also committed to Copa America event