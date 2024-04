This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi the MLS MVP? Only a ‘clown’ would disagree as ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman hails Inter Miami superstar for ‘rewriting history’ in the United States Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the MLS MVP of 2024 so far and only a “clown” would disagree with that assessment, says Taylor Twellman. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine moved to Florida in 2023

Chasing down more major honours

Putting in talismanic performances Article continues below