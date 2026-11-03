Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for fourth straight year as Robert Lewandowski surges and Cavan Sullivan cracks top 10

Messi's cultural impact on MLS and global football at large was once again clear in his jersey sales. Even if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner saw his hold on the top spot in sales among all clubs worldwide snatched by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, he remains the top dog in MLS for the fourth year in a row. His influence, no doubt, has Miami among the global leaders in merch sales. According to Marca, only four more clubs in football sold more kits than Miami - and no other MLS club cracked the top 10.