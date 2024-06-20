This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami prevailed against team 'better than us' – with Tata Martino saluting youngsters that are delivering in MLS without Argentine GOAT by their side Tata Martino has explained how Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami prevailed against a team "better than us", with the Herons seeing off the Columbus Crew. All-time great away on Copa America duty

Herons also without Suarez & injured stars

Picking up points to top Eastern Conference