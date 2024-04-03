This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter MiamiGetty
Jacob Schneider

Lionel Messi left out of Inter Miami squad ahead of crucial CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with CF Monterrey

Lionel MessiCONCACAF Champions CupInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs MonterreyMonterrey

After three weeks on the sideline, Lionel Messi was once again left out of the Inter Miami starting XI against Monterrey.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Miami taking on CF Monterrey in Champions Cup
  • Messi left out of squad
  • Argentine has missed three straight MLS matches

Editors' Picks