Getty Images Sport
'It would be Picasso' - Lionel Messi returns from World Cup with stunning brace in Inter Miami rout
Messi inspires Miami to victory
Messi made his first start for Inter Miami since returning from the World Cup, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 4-2 Leagues Cup victory over Atletico de San Luis on Wednesday. David Rodriguez gave the visitors an early lead at Nu Stadium, but Messi responded swiftly with a brilliant full-speed volley from Noah Allen's cross. Telasco Segovia then put Miami ahead before Messi added a second before the break.
- Getty Images Sport
Hoyos praises Picasso-like opener
Messi's first goal drew high praise from Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who marvelled at the technique required to connect cleanly with Allen's cross.
"He struck the ball out of the air," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN. "Those of us who have played football know what it takes to find the time and space to connect, meeting a cross coming from left to right and hitting it cleanly on the volley with his left foot. If we were talking about painting, it would be Picasso."
Record-breaking night in Miami
Messi's second goal made him the leading goalscorer in Leagues Cup history with 14 strikes, overtaking LAFC forward Denis Bouanga. Team-mate Allen enjoyed a landmark night of his own, providing three assists in a single match for the first time in his career. His clever passing set up both of Messi's goals as well as Segovia's strike.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to Monterrey test
Miami were forced to play without Suarez, who began serving a six-match ban for spitting at a Seattle Sounders staffer during the 2025 Leagues Cup final. The suspension rules the Uruguayan out for the entirety of this year's tournament.
Despite Suarez's absence, Messi's return provides Miami with immense momentum as they target a repeat of their 2023 Leagues Cup triumph. The Herons continue their Leagues Cup campaign on Saturday when they face Mexican outfit Monterrey.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting