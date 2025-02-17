This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-USA-MLS-FRIENDLY-ORLANDO CITY-INTER MIAMIAFP
Jacob Schneider

Lionel Messi set to play for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting KC despite subzero wind chills and heavy snow forecast

L. MessiSporting Kansas CityInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupMajor League Soccer

The Herons will play in Kansas City Tuesday evening for Leg 1 of the opening round, but frigid conditions await them in the midwest

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match