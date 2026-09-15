AFP
The last tango! Lionel Messi makes sensational return to Argentina squad for emotional farewell match
Setting the stage for a legendary farewell
Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Argentina's squad for the upcoming FIFA international friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, marking the national team's first matches following the 2026 World Cup. The headline inclusion is Lionel Messi, who recently retired from international football but will return to the country for a final send-off. AFA president Chiqui Tapia confirmed that the iconic captain will feature in a special fixture against Benin at the Monumental Stadium on October 6.
"After receiving Lionel's acceptance, I will invite all the world champions who participated with him in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so that, with their families, they can accompany him in the match that will be unforgettable for Argentine fans of the National Team, to see the last tango of the best player in the world," Tapia expressed.
- NurPhoto
Blending world champions with emerging European talent
Alongside the returning veterans, Scaloni has introduced several exciting young players who are currently shining across Europe. The squad features fresh call-ups including Román Vega (Zenit), Matías Soulé (Roma), Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), and Santiago Castro (Roma). There are also notable returns for Agustín Giay (Palmeiras) and Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), with the defender eager to make up for missing the last World Cup due to a muscle injury.
However, the coaching staff will have to manage without a few notable absentees, including Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Almada, Thiago Almada, and the retired Nicolás Otamendi due to various suspensions and retirements.
A comprehensive look at the selected squad
The complete list of players called up for Argentina's upcoming fixtures features a strong mix of global stars and rising prospects across all positions:
- Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli (Manchester City)
- Defenders: Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Cristian Romero (Atlético de Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Roman Vega (Zenit)
- Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Valentín Barco (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Ipswich Town), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Nico Paz (Como), Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás González (Juventus), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica)
- Forwards: José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Santiago Castro (Roma), Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
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Mapping out the autumn fixture schedule
With the tour of China called off following Messi's initial retirement, the Albiceleste have arranged fixtures against familiar South American opponents and African challengers. Argentina will face Bolivia on September 30 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. They will then host Burkina Faso on October 3 and conclude the window against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental Stadium. Beyond these emotional friendlies, the long-term future of coach Lionel Scaloni remains a talking point as his contract expires in December, leaving the AFA eager to secure his services for the future.
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