Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty Images
Danny Ryan

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list ahead of Lorenzo Insigne and Sergio Busquets with Inter Miami payroll now biggest in league history

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi is the top earner in Major League Soccer and he is making more than 25 entire team rosters from the division.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi and Busquets dominate Miami's wage bill
  • Suarez and Alba on low sums in comparison
  • Worth of Messi's deal overall is astronomical
Article continues below