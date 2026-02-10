Lionel Messi 'had to score all the time' at Barcelona or he was unhappy, reveals ex-team-mate

Former France international Umtiti has told The Elevate House of Messi’s mindset: “As a person, he is top. You realise that even if you have won everything, it is useless to believe you are superior.

“There is only one, it’s Leo. At all levels. He alone is capable of winning a game, and very few can do that. If we won 4-0 and he didn’t score, he wasn’t happy. In his head, it was clear: he had to score all the time. That’s the sign of the big ones.”

Umtiti, who won the World Cup in 2018 while on Barcelona’s books, added on what makes magical Messi special: “[He] is a killer in front of the goal. He knew exactly when to accelerate and when to slow down the game. He is always looking left and right, checking everyone’s positioning. He always has a time advantage. There is no recipe to defend Leo, he is unpredictable.”