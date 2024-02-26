This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Drake Callender Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Lionel Messi and Drake Callender named in MLS Team of the Matchday! Inter Miami duo rewarded after game-changing performances in LA Galaxy draw

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerUSADrake CallenderLA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CFLA GalaxyInter Miami CF

USMNT goalkeeper Drake Callender and Lionel Messi were both named in the MLS Team of the Matchday Monday for Inter Miami.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi and Callender named to MLS Team of Matchday
  • Inter Miami drew 1-1 with LA Galaxy
  • Argentine scored late goal, while goalkeeper saved penalty

Editors' Picks