Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly set to visit White House to commemorate 2025 MLS Cup win
- Getty Images Sport
Miami's White House trip
White House visits have long been an American tradition, with MLS Cup-winning clubs regularly attending a ceremony in the nation's capital. The last MLS team to head to the White House was the Columbus Crew, who did so in 2024.
According to The Athletic, Inter Miami will have their moment in D.C. in March after winning the MLS Cup in December by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps.
- Major League Soccer
Messi's history with D.C.
This isn't the first time Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has been invited to the White House, although it would be the first time he actually makes the trip should he go. Messi was previously invited to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Joe Biden in January 2025, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to prior commitments.
- Getty Images Sport
The President and soccer
Biden has since left office, with Donald Trump regaining the presidency in the 2024 election. Trump has regularly been involved in soccer since his return to office, attending the Club World Cup final alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and helping lead the draw for the 2026 World Cup in December.
Trump has previously met Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's great rival, as he hosted the Portuguese star alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the Oval Office.
Miami's reported White House visit comes amid ongoing debate surrounding the trip made by the gold medal-winning U.S. men's hockey team, who were in Washington this week to meet the President and attend the State of the Union address.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Inter Miami, who lost their first MLS game of the season, 3-0, to LAFC, will visit Florida rivals Orlando City on Sunday.
Advertisement