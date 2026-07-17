Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or?! Inter Miami superhero would deserve Golden Ball No.9 for World Cup heroics AND magnificent MLS displays if he gets Argentina over the line

Sure enough, his cross landed right on Martinez's forehead and the ball crashed into the back of Jordan Pickford's net, giving Argentina a 2-1 comeback victory and a deserved place in the 2026 World Cup final. The majority of Argentina players and coaching staff members then ran over to mob Messi rather than Martinez, which served as more proof of the God-like status he still commands at the age of 39, and a just reward for single-handedly dragging his country over the line again.
Messi absolutely terrorised England in the final 30 minutes. Yes, Thomas Tuchel's cowardly tactics played into his hands, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner exploited them ruthlessly. A ninth Golden Ball might yet follow later this year, given he has been the most influential player in this summer's mammoth expanded tournament.
Another majestic display in the final, against Spain and his supposed Barcelona heir Lamine Yamal, would all but guarantee it. Argentina head into that showpiece as underdogs, but make no mistake: they will hold onto the beautiful gold trophy if Spain give them even the smallest inch, emboldened by an unshakable collective self-belief and Messi’s insatiable hunger for victory.