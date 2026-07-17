Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or?! Inter Miami superhero would deserve Golden Ball No.9 for World Cup heroics AND magnificent MLS displays if he gets Argentina over the line

The common consensus is that Messi's longevity is down to his natural talent, which is certainly a factor, but his willingness to graft and persevere in adversity are often overlooked. For so long he refused to confirm whether he'd even participate in his sixth World Cup, insisting he would only make himself available to Scaloni if he was certain he could still contribute at the highest level. Over the last five weeks, Messi has proven that beyond all reasonable doubt, and is now revelling in the fruits of his labour.

"I've been preparing and training for a year now, and I knew I was going to give it my all to be in the best possible shape," he said after the England win. "Right now I just want to enjoy myself. I'm not talking about my last World Cup, or anything like that. This team always gives its all and owes nothing to anyone.

"This team never stops trying; we went out to win it with our football and determination, and we're in another World Cup final. We pinned them [England] back in their own half and showed we could win it in regulation, without going to extra time. We had the composure and character to come from behind. To be honest, we really enjoyed it."

In Qatar, Messi was like a man possessed as he chased the only piece of silverware that had eluded him. It was very serious business, with fun in short supply. The intensity to his play remains this time around, but with that heavy monkey off his back, Messi has appeared more relaxed and joyful.

Remarkably, he's also shown very little signs of tiredness, with England falling victim to the most energetic version of Messi we've seen so far this summer. He’s played 420 minutes across the knockout stages, and yet it feels like he is peaking in time for the final. Spain won’t strike any fear into Messi, either.

"It's a team I know well; they have a footballing philosophy and have been playing this way for many, many years," he added. "I know the players - I've played against them, I follow them - and several of them are at Barca, the team I love and follow. It's a special match, a World Cup final. I imagine it's going to be an even contest."