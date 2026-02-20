Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Real Madrid & PSG star reveals two GOATs didn't impress him as much as 'incredible' attacker
Navas snubs icons for Neymar
Having shared a dressing room with footballing royalty at both Madrid and PSG, Navas has a unique perspective on greatness. The veteran goalkeeper spent years guarding the net behind Ronaldo in Spain before playing alongside Messi and Kylian Mbappe in France. Yet, when asked to identify the individual with the most natural ability, Navas looked past the multiple Ballon d'Or winners.
The "Flying Tico" revealed that Neymar is the player who truly blew him away on the training pitch and during matchdays. Despite the historic resumes of Messi and Ronaldo, Navas pointed to the Brazilian’s unpredictable flair and two-footed mastery as the traits that set him apart from every other teammate he has encountered across his two decades at the top level.
"We are talking about great stars and the best of the last decades, but due to talent on the field, Neymar impacted me a lot," Navas told AS. "He did what he wanted with the ball, it didn't matter if it was with the left or with the right. When I saw him in the games I felt that it was like when I played with my children. Ney is an incredible player."
- AFP
Navas not the only one to snub Messi & Ronaldo
This high praise comes at a time when there are questions regarding the Brazilian's longevity, as Neymar has admitted that he could retire from professional football at the end of 2026 following a nightmare run of injuries.
The Costa Rican's assessment aligns with other footballing figures who have been mesmerised by the former Barcelona star's flair. Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany admitted it was Ronaldinho who impressed him most, and Navas clearly feels a similar connection to the Brazilian brand of footballing magic.
Navas, who is now 39 and currently playing for Pumas in Mexico, also discussed the longevity of his fellow ex-Madrid stars such as Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are still going strong at AC Milan and Al-Nassr respectively.
Asked whether Modric or Cristiano will retire before him, he replied: "You never know, but I can attest that both are great professionals. In football there are no secrets or coincidences. Both have done things well and that is why they are in full form at the age they have."
Divine intervention and Zidane’s magic
The goalkeeper spent five years at Madrid where he won three Champions League titles and a La Liga crown. His career almost took a vastly different path in 2015, however, when the infamous "fax machine" delay scuppered a deadline-day move to Manchester United. "They called me at home about four or five in the afternoon to propose that option. The United coach (Louis van Gaal) spoke to me to convince me. Then I said a prayer with my family to tell God that whatever was best for us be done. The fax did not arrive in time and that was an answer from God to our prayer," he said when asked of the bizarre episode.
Navas remained at Madrid and became a pillar of Zinedine Zidane's side that won consecutive European titles from 2016 to 2018. He attributes that unprecedented era of dominance to the Frenchman’s unique ability to manage a locker room full of egos.
"Zidane, the way he manages groups and the confidence he transmits to the players is very difficult to find. We couldn't give less than 200% in training to respond to the way that man acted," said the goalkeeper.
- Getty Images Sport
A final chapter in Mexico
Now 39, Navas is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to perform at a high level for Pumas in Liga MX. While he is focused on his current commitments in Mexico, the shot-stopper has already begun planning for life after football. He confirmed his intention to return to the Spanish capital, where he remains a beloved figure among the Madridista faithful.
Navas expressed a desire to remain involved with Real Madrid in some capacity once his playing days are over. His connection to the city and the club remains a primary motivator for his post-career plans. "I’m going to play a bit longer because I feel very well, but my family and I have planned to return to Madrid because we love it," he noted.
Advertisement