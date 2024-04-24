This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami Nashville SCUSA Today Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Lionel Messi could be 80 years old and still be the best in MLS!' - Ex-Man Utd star makes outrageous claim about Inter Miami superstar - and insists Argentine's retirement will be a 'problem' for U.S. soccer

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerUSAManchester United

Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi has outrageously claimed that an 80-year-old Lionel Messi would still be "the best in MLS".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi is the poster boy for the MLS
  • All-time great dazzling with Inter Miami
  • Rossi believes his retirement would be damaging
Article continues below

Editors' Picks