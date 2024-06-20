Lionel Messi Argentina 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi presents Canada with ‘unique’ challenge at Copa America – with Jesse Marsch explaining how he intends to tackle the obvious threat posed by Argentina’s GOAT

Lionel MessiCopa AmericaArgentinaCanadaJesse MarschArgentina vs CanadaInter Miami CF

Jesse Marsch admits that Lionel Messi presents Canada with a “unique” challenge at Copa America, with containing Argentina’s GOAT almost impossible.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Albiceleste out to defend continental crown
  • Face CanMNT in tournament opener
  • All-time great will be star of the show in Atlanta
Article continues below