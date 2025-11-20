Lionel Messi makes 'we'll be back' vow after being crowned 'most beloved player in Barcelona history'

Messi remains untouchable in the eyes of many Barcelona followers, even those of the younger generation that did not get to see much of him before an emotional farewell was taken in when heading to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

There is seemingly no end to that sporting love affair, despite the South American forward now plying his trade thousands of miles away in MLS with Inter Miami. Paths will cross again at some point.

Messi reiterated when discussing his future plans, having already admitted that he and wife Antonela intend to set up camp again in Barcelona once his playing days are over: “Obviously, I'm going to come back. I'm going to be at the stadium like any other fan, following the team, the club, and being just another supporter. For now, I'll be here [Miami] for a few more years, most likely, but we'll return to Barcelona because, as I've always said, it's my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we'll be back there.”

Messi added on his unbreakable connection with Barcelona, having been shown a video in which supporters thanked him for his contribution to the collective cause: “The truth is, we’ve been through so much together, good and not so good, which is normal in a career of so many years; not everything is rosy, and you go through difficult times. But well, it’s my home, my place, my people. I would have liked to spend my whole career there without having to go to another club. And… and, well, to have only played there in Europe.”