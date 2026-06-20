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Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Lionel Messi subject of FIFA complaint as Algeria insist Argentina hero and Alexis Mac Allister should've been sent off in World Cup opener

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A. Mac Allister

The Algerian Football Federation has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA following refereeing decisions made during their 3-0 World Cup opening loss to Argentina. The African nation contends that Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister were incredibly fortunate to escape red cards, casting a shadow over the reigning champions' victory.

  • Official refereeing complaint submitted

    The Algerian hierarchy targeted several controversial decisions overseen by Polish match official Szymon Marciniak during the Group J encounter in Kansas City. A report from The Athletic reveals that the formal grievance heavily details a dangerous 30th-minute tackle where the opposing captain caught Aissa Mandi with his studs raised. Furthermore, the federation highlighted a separate unpunished incident where Mac Allister allegedly struck Ibrahim Maza with an elbow without receiving any sanction.

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  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Manager addresses controversial incident

    While football governing bodies have yet to release an official response to the ongoing inquiry, the technical staff expressed deep frustration regarding the lack of disciplinary action on the pitch. Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic stated: “It’s pointless commenting on hypothetical situations, but everyone saw it, including me.”

  • Treble seals historic milestone

    The fury from the opposition stands in stark contrast to a monumental evening for the legendary forward, who celebrated his 200th cap by equalling Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament record of 16 goals. According to the report by The Athletic, an anonymous source revealed that the federation remains deeply aggrieved by the lack of protection afforded to their players during these unpunished physical exchanges. Despite this disciplinary drama, the captain's clinical treble ultimately secured a historic three points.

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  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Group progression remains objective

    The South American heavyweights must quickly shift focus toward upcoming Group J fixtures against Austria and Jordan to secure early qualification while maintaining strict discipline on the pitch. With prospective knockout bracket permutations already taking shape, managing external controversies while sustaining clinical attacking momentum remains the primary objective for the reigning champions.

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