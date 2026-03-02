NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The real winner of this match might have been the broadcast crew, who walked away with cowboy hats courtesy of U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes. What started as fun and games in Nashville quickly devolved into something far scrappier, as an otherwise competitive matchup was overtaken by cheap shots, hair pulling, and escalating tension.

In the end, though, the players who truly won were the ones who kept their composure - because that proved harder than scoring.

The first half felt tame compared to what followed. Apart from captain Lindsey Heaps’ opener, the opening 45 minutes were messy but manageable. The second half? That’s when things turned. Hayes joked in her post-match press conference that her Nashville hot chicken sandwich was “spicy.” The game itself fit the description just as well.

Jaedyn Shaw doubled the lead after enduring persistent physical play, including a blatant hair pull. Tempers flared elsewhere, too - Olivia Moultrie had words after a late challenge, and Trinity Rodman took another knock to her back, an issue that has lingered for more than a year. There is no official update on Rodman’s status, but injuries - from her back to an MCL sprain - limited her to just one USWNT appearance last year.

Through it all, Heaps was steady. She organized the midfield and, just as importantly, helped keep emotions in check.

“Listen, in those types of games, I think sometimes teams want to implement that. They want to make it more chippy or get in your head,” Heaps said postgame. “The younger Lindsey could have been more affected by that. I want to protect my players. Some of the challenges I didn’t like. I don’t think that’s necessary in a tournament like this.”

GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from GEODIS Stadium...