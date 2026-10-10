'Not a football country!' - Olivier Giroud slams MLS after abrupt LAFC exit

Giroud has reflected on his brief spell with LAFC, admitting the move failed to meet his sporting expectations. The veteran striker spent a short period in Major League Soccer between 2024 and 2025 before securing a return to French football with Lille.

While the World Cup winner enjoyed the lifestyle across the Atlantic, the reality of the footballing landscape left him underwhelmed. He ultimately decided to cut his American journey short to seek a more traditional environment. Now aged 40, the forward is back in Ligue 1 and continuing to prove his worth on the pitch for his new club. The decision to leave California was driven purely by his desire for a more intense sporting challenge.