Getty Images Sport
Lille manager Davide Ancelotti admits Ayyoub Bouaddi could join Man City amid ongoing transfer talks
Ancelotti confirms Manchester City talks
Man City have made significant progress in their pursuit of Bouaddi, with Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti publicly acknowledging ongoing discussions between the two clubs. According to Get French Football News, City are closing in on an agreement with the French outfit for Bouaddi.
Following Lille's final preseason friendly against Everton, Ancelotti addressed the speculation surrounding the midfielder. The move gathers momentum on a day when City suffered a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield. The match marked Enzo Maresca's first competitive fixture in charge since replacing Pep Guardiola, with Rodri notably omitted from the squad, signalling his impending departure amid strong interest from Barcelona.
- Getty Images
High praise from the Lille boss
Ancelotti spoke candidly about Bouaddi after Lille concluded their preparations, showering praise on the teenager while acknowledging the immense interest from England.
Speaking to the media, Ancelotti stated: "Of course, there are negotiations. There is interest from so many clubs. He is a really, really good player and I hope that he is going to stay with us! What makes him so special? He has a huge personality. He is incredibly intelligent on and off the pitch, he is really mature. He is 18 years old but he looks like he is 32 when he is on the pitch. Technically he is really complete. He is also physical, really strong in duels. He’s going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe for the next 10 years."
Personal terms already agreed
While Lille initially sought a fee in the region of €100 million for Bouaddi, Manchester City remain confident of structuring a package closer to €80m. Bouaddi has already settled personal terms with City, having prioritised an immediate move this summer. Fabrizio Romano reported via X: "Ayyoub Bouaddi and his camp have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City. #MCFC expected to seal the deal with Lille as next step, already advanced as Bouaddi preference would be to join City NOW — rather than in 2027." With Rodri moving closer to joining Barcelona, securing Bouaddi represents a crucial piece of Maresca's tactical rebuild.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Man City and Bouaddi?
City will now focus on finalising the payment structure and bonus clauses with Lille in the coming days. Following the setback in the Community Shield, Maresca is eager to integrate Bouaddi into the squad before the Premier League campaign gets underway, with Rodri expected to complete his move to Barcelona shortly.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting