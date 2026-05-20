'Life and football are cruel' - Fermin Lopez gives Barcelona & Spain fans post-surgery update after World Cup heartbreak

Barcelona have confirmed that Fermin has undergone successful surgery on the foot injury sustained during the final stretch of the La Liga campaign. The young midfielder was forced to go under the knife after suffering a fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Real Betis, a game that saw him replaced at the interval.

The club released an official statement following the procedure: “Fermin has undergone successful surgery for the fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The procedure was carried out at the Hospital de Barcelona, under the care of Dr. Antoni Dalmau Coll and supervised by the Club’s Medical Services. The recovery time will be determined based on his progress.”



