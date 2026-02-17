Liam Rosenior brutally told he will soon face the sack at Chelsea by former Blues player despite strong start

Despite that strong start, former Chelsea player Emmanuel Petit believes that the unpredictable way the club is run means that long-term success is far from guaranteed. "Can Liam Rosenior ever win a Premier League title with Chelsea? They've been changing players every single year. So consistency and stability are very important if you want to win something," he said, via Ignition Casino.

"You have to stick with your players, have a vision, and stick with it. It doesn't matter if you go through dark tunnels, you have to stick with it. You have to believe in it. You have to send a message to the dressing room, whatever happens on the pitch, even if we got bad results, we stick with our ideas. Liverpool did that, and they won trophies. City did that, and they won trophies. Arsenal have been doing that for years now and are not far from winning it. We will see at the end of the season."