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Liam Rosenior ready to 'move forward' with Enzo Fernandez as Chelsea boss praises midfielder despite suspension
Fernandez suspended after transfer comments
Chelsea have been dealt a significant setback following the absence of Enzo Fernandez at a crucial stage of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder has been handed a two-match suspension by the club, ruling him out of the emphatic 7-0 FA Cup victory over Port Vale, as well as a key Premier League clash against Manchester City.
Head coach Rosenior confirmed that the decision came after an internal meeting, explaining that the vice-captain had “crossed a line” with his recent comments.
The disciplinary action follows a candid YouTube interview in which the £107 million signing appeared to hint at his long-term ambitions. Speaking about his future, Fernandez admitted his desire to live in Spain, highlighting his admiration for Madrid and noting that he would feel more comfortable speaking Spanish, despite managing in English.
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Addressing the Enzo Fernandez situation
When questioned about the agent's claim that the player's sanction was unfair, Rosenior remained firm on keeping internal matters private. "That's his opinion. I don't have anything to say on someone else's opinion. Enzo knows what I think of him and it was brilliant to see him here to support the players today. We'll move forward and make sure we have a really good run-in in the season," the Chelsea boss explained.
He continued: "I said yesterday, the conversations I have with my individual players, with Enzo, with anyone in the squad when it comes to things like this, stay within. The dressing room is sacred. I made it really clear yesterday what I think of him as a person. He's a top, top guy. But at the same time, I want us now to focus on the football and achieve what we want to achieve through the season."
Building a relationship behind the scenes
Rosenior was keen to emphasise that the relationship between manager and player remains strong, regardless of external perceptions. The Chelsea boss revealed that he had spent time with the World Cup winner on the day of the match to ensure they were on the same page moving forward into a crucial run of fixtures.
"In the right time, in the right moment, which isn't now, going through what we've gone through, I'm sure the discussion will happen in terms of what's been said between me and Enzo. Enzo and I are in a very good place. I saw him today, had a really good conversation with him today one-to-one, and things aren't what people maybe think they are," Rosenior added.
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Injury blow for Jamie Gittens
While the mood was largely positive following the seven-goal thrashing of Port Vale, Rosenior delivered a concerning update on Jamie Gittens. The young winger missed the match after suffering yet another setback in training, casting a shadow over the club's preparation for their upcoming trip to Wembley.
"Unfortunately, Jamie, in training yesterday, picked up what looks like a hamstring injury again," Rosenior confirmed. "We have to scan him and make sure. It's a real shame for him, I think it's the third time it's happened. We need to help him and we need to make sure he's okay. I can't give you a time frame on that at the moment."