Getty Images Sport
Liam Rosenior reveals Chelsea can't play the way he wants in surprise admission ahead of Arsenal clash
Chelsea preparing for Arsenal clash
The Blues travel to the Emirates Stadium looking to maintain a promising run of form, yet Rosenior has been surprisingly candid about the limitations he faces. Despite an unbeaten start in the league, the manager revealed that a fear of breaking his players has led to a major watering down of his tactical demands. It is a startling admission from a man tasked with closing the gap on the division's elite, especially as Chelsea prepare to face a relentless Gunners side known for their physical intensity.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical evolution vs physical reality
Speaking to Chelsea official website, Rosenior explained that his hands are tied by the current conditioning of the group and the timing of his arrival mid-season. "It's okay in your mind to say, 'I want to play this way,' but you have to tailor that to the players and their experiences and where they are at this stage of the season.
"You can't just come in and completely change their training schedule or what they're used to because they'll get injured. There's a lot that goes into it, so this is a longer-term thing for me to address."
The manager’s pragmatism is rooted in a desire to avoid a medical room crisis, even if it means delaying the full implementation of his high-energy blueprint. "Fatigue is a natural occurrence of being a professional footballer. It’s about overcoming those moments when you are tired and making sure you look after yourself, and that the training levels and loads are correct. At the moment, my focus and the way we've worked is game by game; what's best for these players to win and what's best for us to win each game. That's how it's going to be until the end of the season," he added, tailoring his tactics to the specific needs of the squad.
The stats don't lie
The data suggests a stark contrast between Chelsea and their north London rivals. While Arsenal sits at the top of the Premier League for distance covered, Chelsea currently occupy the bottom spot. Rosenior, however, argues that possession-based football naturally lowers running stats. "Our possession stats are very high, and if your possession stats are high, you run less. You always want to be top of every category, and Arsenal do that. They're a very physical, high-pressing, high-energy team," the Blues boss noted.
The ambition remains to transform Chelsea into a high-octane machine, but Rosenior is preaching patience to a fan base used to immediate results. "I want us to be high pressing and high energy as well. That's something you can't solve in a short space of time. That comes over a period of months and hopefully years. But I know where I want this team to get to, in every aspect," he insisted.
- Getty Images Sport
Walking the fitness tightrope
Rosenior's deliberate decision to water down his tactical demands is laid bare by Chelsea's current absentee list. His earlier admission about fearing a medical room crisis is already a pressing reality, with fitness issues continuing to dictate his selection options for the trip to the Emirates. The Blues will be without several key figures against Arsenal, including Marc Cucurella and Estevao, while Wesley Fofana sits out through suspension. However, the news isn't all negative for the Stamford Bridge faithful. Captain Reece James has been cleared to return to the starting lineup in what is a massive boost for the defensive unit.
"Reece is absolutely fine," Rosenior confirmed. "Romeo [Lavia] is getting stronger and stronger. We had a mini practice match in the week where he looked really good. Estevao will be out for a little bit longer and Jamie Gittens is progressing in his rehab. Cucu is not available for Sunday. Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch, too."
Advertisement