Liam Rosenior backs 'scary' Chelsea youngster to continue rise amid injury crisis

Rosenior has been vocal in his admiration for the defender, highlighting technical attributes and a level of maturity that are rare for a player of his age. The 41-year-old coach believes Hato's ability to remain composed in high-pressure environments is what truly separates him from his peers.

"He has earned my trust and the staff’s trust and he’s a very, very exciting player," said the manager. "In my time, he’s been magnificent. I’m so impressed with him. His temperament, his physicality. Technically, he’s a joy to work with every day. And his age is scary, how good he could be."