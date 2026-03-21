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Liam Rosenior backs 'scary' Chelsea youngster to continue rise amid injury crisis
Opportunity arises at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea's season has been plagued by persistent injuries, leaving them in dire need of defensive reinforcements. This vacancy in the squad has accelerated the integration of young players, with Hato emerging as a prime candidate to fill the void. The west London club's medical and technical departments have carefully managed the youngster's workload to ensure he is capable of withstanding the physical demands of the Premier League. Despite the pressure, there is a growing internal consensus that Hato is ready to transition from talented youngster to reliable senior option.
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Rosenior's verdict on a 'scary' talent
Rosenior has been vocal in his admiration for the defender, highlighting technical attributes and a level of maturity that are rare for a player of his age. The 41-year-old coach believes Hato's ability to remain composed in high-pressure environments is what truly separates him from his peers.
"He has earned my trust and the staff’s trust and he’s a very, very exciting player," said the manager. "In my time, he’s been magnificent. I’m so impressed with him. His temperament, his physicality. Technically, he’s a joy to work with every day. And his age is scary, how good he could be."
Admiration for the manager
The Dutchman has also expressed his admiration for Rosenior. In Rosenior's debut match at Chelsea, Hato scored his manager's first goal in a 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic. After the match, the defender said: "He [Rosenior] has his own way to play football and I think it is a good way and it suits us. We had a lot of meetings with him to try to explain how he wants to play because it was a short time and I think today we showed what he wanted."
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What comes next for Chelsea?
This season, Hato has made 27 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting one. After struggling for game time under Enzo Maresca, the 20-year-old has steadily gained trust under Rosenior. He will be hoping to be in the starting line-up when the Blues travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
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