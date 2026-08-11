Manchester United target Lewis Hall continues to push for Old Trafford move despite firm Newcastle stance

According to The Sun, Hall remains highly keen on moving to Old Trafford and has made it absolutely clear that he wants to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has identified the 21-year-old as the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who is out of contract next year. While Shaw enjoyed an excellent season, featuring in all 38 Premier League fixtures, Manchester United are wary of his workload with Champions League football returning.

However, Newcastle have formally rebuffed the initial approach, taking firm measures to dampen all ongoing talk of Hall leaving as they scramble to retain key players after a disruptive summer window.