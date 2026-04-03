"Let them say what they like": Max Eberl dismisses rumours of Vincent Kompany leaving Bayern

Sky recently reported that Manchester City are preparing for manager Pep Guardiola’s departure at the end of the season and are therefore considering Kompany as his successor. As a former player who wore the Sky Blues’ shirt between 2008 and 2019, the Belgian remains deeply emotionally attached to the club.

At the same time, however, an early departure from Munich is extremely unlikely and, according to Sky’s information, is not currently on the 39-year-old’s radar anyway. Kompany is doing an outstanding job at Bayern – among other things, he is on course for the Bundesliga title with the German record champions.

Furthermore, he also enjoys an excellent relationship with the sporting staff led by sporting director Christoph Freund and Eberl. In October 2025, the Bayern bosses extended their successful coach’s contract early until 2029. This contract is not reported to contain an exit clause for the summer.