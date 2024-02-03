Leroy Sane snubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona in favour of signing Bayern Munich contract extension

Leroy Sane snubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona in favour of signing Bayern Munich contract extensionRichard MillsGettyLeroy SaneBayern MunichLiverpoolChelseaBarcelonaLaLigaPremier LeagueBundesligaLeroy Sane is reportedly set to snub transfer interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona in favour of a new deal at Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSane linked with Liverpool and ChelseaBarca target out of contract in 2025Winger set to sign new Bayern deal