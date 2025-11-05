Leroy Sane heading back to the Bundesliga? Ex-Bayern Munich star 'open' to return to his old club as he targets 'nice story' at end of his career

In an interview with Sky Sport, the 29-year-old spoke openly about the idea of returning to his boyhood club, calling it something that 'would be exciting.' Reflecting on his memories with his former club Bayern, he shared how he and teammate Leon Goretzka, who also came through Schalke, often talked about their time in Gelsenkirchen.

"I had a great time there. Playing in the arena was always a lot of fun – it was my first step in professional football," he said. "That's why I'm basically open to anything. That would be a nice story, of course. We'll see where my path leads me. If an opportunity arises at some point, I'd certainly be open to it.

"I was just talking to Leon Goretzka about it the other day. I'm really happy that things are going so well there. They've had a strong start and are right up there at the top. I hope it stays that way all season. The atmosphere is fantastic, you can feel it from the outside too. The team and the fans have a great rapport, and the fans have been incredibly loyal over the last few years. Seeing them march to every home game and fill the stadium – it's impressive. I hope they'll be back in the Bundesliga next season."

He added to Kicker: "I think that would be a great story, but I still have a little time. I’m just only turning 30!"

Sane came through Schalke’s academy and made his senior debut in 2014 before earning a move to Manchester City two years later. Back then, Schalke were competing in Europe. Since then, the club has been in decline, dropping down to the 2. Bundesliga.