Leon Goretzka set for spell on sidelines after suffering injury blow ahead of potential Aston Villa debut

Goretzka has announced that he is set for several weeks on the sidelines, delaying his highly anticipated debut for Aston Villa. The 73-cap Germany international, who joined the Premier League side on a free transfer late in August following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich, confirmed the news via social media on Monday evening.

Addressing the Villa faithful directly, Goretzka expressed his disappointment at the timing of the physical issue. In a statement posted to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old wrote: 'Dear Villans, first of all, thank you for the incredible welcome. After my first few days at this club, the feeling that I'm exactly where I'm meant to be has grown stronger with each passing day. Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It's frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength.'